Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
12-15-30-50-65, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 4
(twelve, fifteen, thirty, fifty, sixty-five; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game.
Comments