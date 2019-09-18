Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-03-04-29-38
(two, three, four, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-03-04-29-38
(two, three, four, twenty-nine, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Winning numbers drawn in 'Keno' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments