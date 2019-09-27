Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
12-20-31-43-45, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 3
(twelve, twenty, thirty-one, forty-three, forty-five; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
