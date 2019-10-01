WA Lottery

Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

10-17-39-42-59, Mega Ball: 3, Megaplier: 2

(ten, seventeen, thirty-nine, forty-two, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million

