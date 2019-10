These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

7-4-9

(seven, four, nine)

04-10-13-20-24-27-30-31-32-43-44-45-46-47-57-61-62-64-69-75

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(four, ten, thirteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, forty-three, forty-four, forty-five, forty-six, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-nine, seventy-five)

03-13-20-22

(three, thirteen, twenty, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Estimated jackpot: $80 million