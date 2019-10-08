Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
7-9-2
(seven, nine, two)
02-04-06-13-14-20-24-28-29-31-32-35-37-38-41-53-55-60-64-71
(two, four, six, thirteen, fourteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-one, fifty-three, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-four, seventy-one)
13-17-20-22
(thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-two)
05-08-10-17-48, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(five, eight, ten, seventeen, forty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Comments