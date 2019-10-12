WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

2-4-1

(two, four, one)

04-19-23-28-36

(four, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

07-09-13-21-28-29-30-32-42-43-45-49-51-53-56-66-70-71-76-80

(seven, nine, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-three, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-three, fifty-six, sixty-six, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-six, eighty)

03-23-26-34-37-48

(three, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $4.2 million

01-07-20-21

(one, seven, twenty, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

12-29-34-53-65, Powerball: 23, Power Play: 2

(twelve, twenty-nine, thirty-four, fifty-three, sixty-five; Powerball: twenty-three; Power Play: two)