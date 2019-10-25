WA Lottery

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

1-3-3

(one, three, three)

06-08-10-17-19-20-23-26-37-40-43-45-46-51-52-53-73-75-76-78

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

(six, eight, ten, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three, forty-five, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-three, seventy-three, seventy-five, seventy-six, seventy-eight)

03-08-10-21

(three, eight, ten, twenty-one)

16-24-25-52-60, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, fifty-two, sixty; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $130 million