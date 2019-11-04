Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:
5-1-2
(five, one, two)
01-13-21-23-34
(one, thirteen, twenty-one, twenty-three, thirty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
09-10-14-17-19-20-21-23-27-33-36-38-40-42-43-51-57-69-73-75
(nine, ten, fourteen, seventeen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-one, fifty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-three, seventy-five)
01-03-08-20-38-45
(one, three, eight, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $5.2 million
04-05-09-15
(four, five, nine, fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments