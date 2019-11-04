Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
01-03-08-20-38-45
(one, three, eight, twenty, thirty-eight, forty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $5.2 million
