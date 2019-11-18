Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
03-04-07-25-27
(three, four, seven, twenty-five, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $150,000
