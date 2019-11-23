Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
12-13-17-31-38
(twelve, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-one, thirty-eight)
Estimated jackpot: $220,000
