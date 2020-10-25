Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-05-22-25-31
(two, five, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-05-22-25-31
(two, five, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $230,000
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments