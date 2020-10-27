Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
3-4-5
(three, four, five)
08-11-21-24-27
(eight, eleven, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven)
02-04-05-16-19-25-29-30-35-36-40-41-44-49-52-54-70-71-78-80
(two, four, five, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty, forty-one, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, seventy, seventy-one, seventy-eight, eighty)
04-15-16-18
(four, fifteen, sixteen, eighteen)
06-13-34-46-62, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(six, thirteen, thirty-four, forty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $116 million
