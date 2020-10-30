Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

0-5-8

(zero, five, eight)

02-05-14-24-30

(two, five, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

05-07-08-11-14-19-20-22-23-24-26-27-34-35-36-46-50-53-60-74

(five, seven, eight, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty, fifty-three, sixty, seventy-four)

01-14-21-23

(one, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)

14-19-34-39-59, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

(fourteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $127 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

WA Lottery

October 29, 2020 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

October 29, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

October 29, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

October 29, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

October 28, 2020 9:26 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

October 28, 2020 9:24 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service