Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
0-5-8
(zero, five, eight)
02-05-14-24-30
(two, five, fourteen, twenty-four, thirty)
05-07-08-11-14-19-20-22-23-24-26-27-34-35-36-46-50-53-60-74
(five, seven, eight, eleven, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-six, fifty, fifty-three, sixty, seventy-four)
01-14-21-23
(one, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three)
14-19-34-39-59, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, nineteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, fifty-nine; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
