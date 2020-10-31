Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
5-8-3
(five, eight, three)
17-24-28-29-35
(seventeen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $525,000
01-04-05-06-20-30-32-34-36-37-39-42-45-52-53-57-58-59-63-77
(one, four, five, six, twenty, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-three, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-three, seventy-seven)
04-08-16-20-28-37
(four, eight, sixteen, twenty, twenty-eight, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
02-09-12-13
(two, nine, twelve, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $129 million
02-06-40-42-55, Powerball: 24, Power Play: 3
(two, six, forty, forty-two, fifty-five; Powerball: twenty-four; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
