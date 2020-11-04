Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
4-0-8
(four, zero, eight)
01-04-07-15-25
(one, four, seven, fifteen, twenty-five)
01-02-08-31-36-37-40-43-54-59-63-64-65-66-67-69-70-72-77-79
(one, two, eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty, forty-three, fifty-four, fifty-nine, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, sixty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy, seventy-two, seventy-seven, seventy-nine)
05-21-29-36-39-49
(five, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-nine)
03-19-20-24
(three, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
23-32-33-45-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2
(twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)
