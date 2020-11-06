Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
4-5-6
(four, five, six)
05-15-20-24-30
(five, fifteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $135,000
03-05-06-07-09-10-15-18-23-26-31-36-39-40-47-61-65-67-74-78
(three, five, six, seven, nine, ten, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty, forty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-four, seventy-eight)
04-06-18-21
(four, six, eighteen, twenty-one)
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
18-24-27-34-60, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 2
(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-four, sixty; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
Comments