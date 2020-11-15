Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
4-5-6
(four, five, six)
01-05-12-32-37
(one, five, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
01-09-12-13-17-20-21-22-25-27-31-32-33-42-44-57-59-64-75-76
(one, nine, twelve, thirteen, seventeen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-two, forty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four, seventy-five, seventy-six)
01-08-10-13
(one, eight, ten, thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $176 million
Estimated jackpot: $179 million
Comments