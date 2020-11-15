Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-05-12-32-37
(one, five, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
01-05-12-32-37
(one, five, twelve, thirty-two, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments