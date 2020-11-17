Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

08-13-35-46-68, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3

(eight, thirteen, thirty-five, forty-six, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $179 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

November 16, 2020 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

November 16, 2020 9:29 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

November 16, 2020 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

November 16, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

November 16, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

November 16, 2020 8:46 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service