Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-07-08-16-33
(two, seven, eight, sixteen, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
02-07-08-16-33
(two, seven, eight, sixteen, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments