Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-2-8

(five, two, eight)

03-12-26-30-40

(three, twelve, twenty-six, thirty, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $115,000

04-09-15-16-20-24-25-27-30-44-47-50-51-56-57-61-65-72-78-79

(four, nine, fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-seven, thirty, forty-four, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-one, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-five, seventy-two, seventy-eight, seventy-nine)

01-08-16-24

(one, eight, sixteen, twenty-four)

26-33-45-61-68, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 3

(twenty-six, thirty-three, forty-five, sixty-one, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $188 million

Estimated jackpot: $192 million

