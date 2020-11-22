WA Lottery

Tacoma News Tribune Logo
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

6-9-6

(six, nine, six)

10-25-32-34-40

(ten, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty)

03-05-12-14-17-18-24-35-37-44-54-56-57-61-63-64-65-66-71-80

(three, five, twelve, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-four, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-one, eighty)

09-14-18-21

(nine, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $200 million

Estimated jackpot: $202 million

