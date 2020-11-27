WA Lottery

Tacoma News Tribune Logo
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

5-6-7

(five, six, seven)

15-19-33-35-41

(fifteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

09-10-14-20-22-23-24-28-29-34-41-42-51-54-55-57-61-65-69-78

(nine, ten, fourteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-four, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-five, sixty-nine, seventy-eight)

03-12-14-15

(three, twelve, fourteen, fifteen)

04-10-27-35-58, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(four, ten, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $214 million

Estimated jackpot: $216 million

