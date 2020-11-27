Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

15-19-33-35-41

(fifteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $190,000

