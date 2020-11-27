Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
15-19-33-35-41
(fifteen, nineteen, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $190,000
