Lottery

WA Lottery

The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

3-4-7

(three, four, seven)

03-11-19-21-27

(three, eleven, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)

01-02-06-16-17-21-26-32-35-36-37-41-42-43-55-57-61-64-73-75

(one, two, six, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-four, seventy-three, seventy-five)

10-18-22-23

(ten, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three)

07-33-53-61-65, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

(seven, thirty-three, fifty-three, sixty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $231 million

