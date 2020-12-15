Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2-5-3
(two, five, three)
01-02-07-27-30
(one, two, seven, twenty-seven, thirty)
02-04-05-06-07-14-22-25-32-33-34-37-42-47-50-53-58-65-67-78
(two, four, five, six, seven, fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-two, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-five, sixty-seven, seventy-eight)
06-13-19-24
(six, thirteen, nineteen, twenty-four)
01-10-18-20-46, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 2
(one, ten, eighteen, twenty, forty-six; Mega Ball: fifteen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $287 million
