Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

2-8-5

(two, eight, five)

07-13-16-26-31

(seven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-six, thirty-one)

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Estimated jackpot: $110,000

03-08-13-14-19-20-23-30-31-32-37-39-51-57-59-64-68-71-78-80

(three, eight, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty-one, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-four, sixty-eight, seventy-one, seventy-eight, eighty)

04-18-22-28-34-39

(four, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-eight, thirty-four, thirty-nine)

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Estimated jackpot: $1.3 million

13-18-21-22

(thirteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $330 million

Estimated jackpot: $321 million

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

December 21, 2020 9:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

December 21, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

December 21, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

December 21, 2020 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

December 20, 2020 9:22 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

December 20, 2020 9:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service