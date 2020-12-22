Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
04-08-09-23
(four, eight, nine, twenty-three)
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
04-08-09-23
(four, eight, nine, twenty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 monthsVIEW OFFER
Comments