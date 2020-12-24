Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
03-09-22-24
(three, nine, twenty-two, twenty-four)
The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Match 4" game were:
03-09-22-24
(three, nine, twenty-two, twenty-four)
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments