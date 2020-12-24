WA Lottery

Tacoma News Tribune Logo
OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

6-5-5

(six, five, five)

05-19-21-34-42

(five, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-four, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $170,000

04-06-15-19-24-26-28-30-32-35-38-39-43-52-55-56-57-59-65-73

(four, six, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy-three)

03-09-22-24

(three, nine, twenty-two, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $352 million

Estimated jackpot: $341 million

