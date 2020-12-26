Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:
7-6-7
(seven, six, seven)
04-09-19-20-22
(four, nine, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)
08-14-19-20-22-24-27-28-31-36-38-45-49-50-52-60-62-64-67-78
(eight, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-eight)
01-10-23-24-30-38
(one, ten, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight)
03-04-18-19
(three, four, eighteen, nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $376 million
10-24-27-35-53, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2
(ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)
Comments