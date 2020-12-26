WA Lottery

Tacoma News Tribune Logo
By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

7-6-7

(seven, six, seven)

04-09-19-20-22

(four, nine, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two)

08-14-19-20-22-24-27-28-31-36-38-45-49-50-52-60-62-64-67-78

(eight, fourteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-six, thirty-eight, forty-five, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, sixty, sixty-two, sixty-four, sixty-seven, seventy-eight)

01-10-23-24-30-38

(one, ten, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-eight)

03-04-18-19

(three, four, eighteen, nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $376 million

10-24-27-35-53, Powerball: 18, Power Play: 2

(ten, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-five, fifty-three; Powerball: eighteen; Power Play: two)

