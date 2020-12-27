Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:
0-2-0
(zero, two, zero)
09-25-28-30-31
(nine, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $280,000
04-17-19-23-25-30-36-37-38-40-51-52-54-56-61-62-63-64-66-71
(four, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-six, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, fifty-one, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-three, sixty-four, sixty-six, seventy-one)
01-04-12-22
(one, four, twelve, twenty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $376 million
Estimated jackpot: $363 million
Comments