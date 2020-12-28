Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
12-15-17-33-41
(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
12-15-17-33-41
(twelve, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game.KEEP READING
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Get unlimited digital access for only $4.99 per month.CLAIM OFFER
Comments