WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

15-19-22-39-41

(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-two, thirty-nine, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $140,000

07-13-14-16-18-19-20-24-27-28-29-32-33-34-36-40-52-58-66-75

(seven, thirteen, fourteen, sixteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-six, forty, fifty-two, fifty-eight, sixty-six, seventy-five)

02-03-09-20

(two, three, nine, twenty)

08-24-53-68-69, Mega Ball: 7, Megaplier: 5

(eight, twenty-four, fifty-three, sixty-eight, sixty-nine; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: five)

Estimated jackpot: $401 million

Estimated jackpot: $384 million

