WA Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

4-9-8

(four, nine, eight)

16-22-29-30-36

(sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $220,000

06-07-11-14-17-18-26-29-33-35-43-46-49-52-54-61-62-66-68-76

(six, seven, eleven, fourteen, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-three, forty-six, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, sixty-one, sixty-two, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-six)

14-15-21-24

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

