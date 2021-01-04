Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:

8-1-1

(eight, one, one)

13-15-27-28-34

(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $250,000

02-03-05-06-07-08-09-10-21-23-27-28-39-46-50-54-60-61-63-76

(two, three, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-six, fifty, fifty-four, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-three, seventy-six)

02-16-23-24-30-36

(two, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $1.9 million

02-09-11-21

(two, nine, eleven, twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $432 million

Estimated jackpot: $410 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

January 04, 2021 9:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

January 04, 2021 8:29 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

January 04, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

January 04, 2021 8:23 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

January 03, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

January 03, 2021 9:28 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service