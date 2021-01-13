WA Lottery

Lottery

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

3-9-8

(three, nine, eight)

15-29-32-34-42

(fifteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two)

04-12-16-23-26-30-33-34-35-38-39-40-41-45-47-63-66-68-73-74

(four, twelve, sixteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-five, forty-seven, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-three, seventy-four)

18-20-24-30-37-45

(eighteen, twenty, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-five)

07-08-10-17

(seven, eight, ten, seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $750 million

04-19-23-25-49, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(four, nineteen, twenty-three, twenty-five, forty-nine; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $550 million

