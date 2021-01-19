Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

4-3-5

(four, three, five)

31-33-37-38-42

(thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $570,000

02-10-16-18-21-27-31-32-33-37-39-43-50-59-66-68-72-73-74-78

(two, ten, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty-six, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-four, seventy-eight)

03-04-08-13

(three, four, eight, thirteen)

10-19-26-28-50, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 2

(ten, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, fifty; Mega Ball: sixteen; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $865 million

Estimated jackpot: $730 million

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

January 19, 2021 9:28 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

January 19, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

January 19, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

January 19, 2021 8:46 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

January 18, 2021 9:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

January 18, 2021 9:22 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service