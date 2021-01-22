Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:
9-4-6
(nine, four, six)
21-29-30-32-39
(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $765,000
02-04-11-13-16-21-24-27-29-40-41-45-52-57-60-63-68-72-73-79
(two, four, eleven, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-seven, twenty-nine, forty, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-two, fifty-seven, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-eight, seventy-two, seventy-three, seventy-nine)
03-05-20-22
(three, five, twenty, twenty-two)
04-26-42-50-60, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
(four, twenty-six, forty-two, fifty, sixty; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $1.00 Bill,ion
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Comments