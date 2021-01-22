Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
21-29-30-32-39
(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $765,000
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
21-29-30-32-39
(twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $765,000
WA Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments