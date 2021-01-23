Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

01-12-22-27-42

(one, twelve, twenty-two, twenty-seven, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $830,000

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game

January 23, 2021 9:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

January 23, 2021 8:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

January 23, 2021 8:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

January 23, 2021 8:52 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Powerball’ game

January 23, 2021 9:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

January 22, 2021 10:05 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service