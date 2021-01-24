Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Sunday:

9-3-6

(nine, three, six)

03-04-14-16-38

(three, four, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-eight)

01-04-07-17-23-28-29-38-39-43-44-47-48-49-52-55-60-65-66-77

(one, four, seven, seventeen, twenty-three, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-five, sixty-six, seventy-seven)

11-14-17-22

(eleven, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $20 million

