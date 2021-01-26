Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

03-19-24-25-41

(three, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-one)

