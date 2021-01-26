Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:
03-19-24-25-41
(three, nineteen, twenty-four, twenty-five, forty-one)
