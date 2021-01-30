Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
14-18-32-36-37-47
(fourteen, eighteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, thirty-seven, forty-seven)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Hit 5' game.
