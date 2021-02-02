Lottery
WA Lottery
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
13-37-38-40-67, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
These Washington lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
13-37-38-40-67, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game.KEEP READING
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Subscribe now for only $1CLAIM OFFER
Comments