Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Washington Lottery's "Hit 5" game were:

02-19-21-29-30

(two, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-nine, thirty)

  Comments  

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

February 02, 2021 8:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

February 02, 2021 8:58 PM

Lottery

WA Lottery

February 02, 2021 8:58 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game

February 02, 2021 8:16 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

February 02, 2021 4:56 AM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

February 02, 2021 4:56 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service