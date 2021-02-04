Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Thursday:

5-3-0

(five, three, zero)

18-24-26-39-40

(eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-nine, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $275,000

07-12-17-21-23-25-27-28-31-33-34-37-41-43-49-56-58-64-72-79

(seven, twelve, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-three, forty-nine, fifty-six, fifty-eight, sixty-four, seventy-two, seventy-nine)

09-15-17-22

(nine, fifteen, seventeen, twenty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $54 million

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

