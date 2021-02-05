Lottery

WA Lottery

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

OLYMPIA, Wash.

These Washington lotteries were drawn Friday:

14-17-28-29-44, Mega Ball: 2, Megaplier: 4

(fourteen, seventeen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-four; Mega Ball: two; Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $30 million

  Comments  

Lottery

WA Lottery

February 04, 2021 9:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

February 04, 2021 9:22 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Daily Game’ game

February 04, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Keno’ game

February 04, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Match 4’ game

February 04, 2021 8:24 PM

Lottery

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Hit 5’ game

February 03, 2021 9:29 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service